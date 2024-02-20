MN Royals team places 6th in 2-day tournament

Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Submitted

The MN Royals 18s team played in the 2024 Northstar Volleyball United Presidents’ Day Challenge, a two-day tournament over the weekend placing sixth out of 15 teams. Provided

More Sports

Albert Lea girls’ basketball team to take on Lourdes in section play Thursday

Gallery: Albert Lea dance team competes at state

Albert Lea wrestling team claims Section 1AAA title, moves on to state as a team

4 Bulldogs place at state

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections