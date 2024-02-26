Mother-daughter duo takes over Tim’s Corner Published 11:00 am Monday, February 26, 2024

LAKE MILLS — New owners took over a popular bar and restaurant in Lake Mills in January — though they’re not new to the restaurant and bar scene.

Kjerstin Mosby said about 10 years ago, she and her mother, Nichole Redenius, joked about what it would be like to own a restaurant together. They both had previous experience at other establishments, and Redenius’s parents had even owned a restaurant, where Mosby said she started washing dishes for them.

Mosby had helped manage Tim’s Corner under the previous owner, Jeff Mitchell, when last summer Mitchell asked her what she would think about owning the place.

At first she told him no, but a month later he approached her again, and after talking to her mom, they decided to take on the venture together.

The women said they plan to keep the restaurant name the same — at least for now — as it is still relatively new, and they don’t want to confuse customers.

Tim’s Corner is named after Mitchell’s dog, which is pictured on the front door.

Mitchell, who is also involved in the Leland Bar and Grill, still helps cook, along with others.

Though both women still work their other jobs — Mosby as a nurse practitioner in Lake Mills and Redenius as a nurse in Mason City — you can still see them often at the bar and restaurant.

Redenius is primarily in the kitchen, while Mosby is usually on the floor. They also kept all the same staff who were employed under Mitchell.

The business offers specialty burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads and wings. The women said their most popular specialty burgers are the Barn Burger — with chicken, a hamburger and bacon, along with pepper jack cheese and a jalapeño ranch sauce — and the Frisco Burger — which has a hamburger, pepper jack cheese, hash browns and the jalapeño ranch. They also have appetizers, including corn nuggets, and their rib special on Saturday nights usually sells out.

As of late January, the kitchen was open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Bar hours fluctuate.

They said they are the only restaurant open on Sunday in Lake Mills and also have some pop-up lunches that they promote on Facebook.

While the focus has been primarily on the restaurant portion of the establishment, Mosby said they would like to utilize the bar more. They are starting a beer drink of the month. They also have a pool league on Wednesdays and have had interest in dart leagues.

They sometimes have DJs for bigger holidays or events.

The women said they will try to keep their menu competitive for customers, and they hope to bring in people of all ages.

While they may update some furniture in the future, they said they haven’t had to do anything yet to the place. They are also thinking of putting in a game corner where people can come and hang out and play games.

The business likes to stay involved in the community, and the mother and daughter said they plan to continue that through donating to athletic boosters and taking part in other community events.

Tim’s Corner is at 101 N. Mill St. in Lake Mills and can be reached at 641-592-8467.