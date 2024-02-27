Night of fun to raise money for Orrie Jirele scholarship

Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Submitted

A Basketball Night of Fun will take place at Albert Lea High School Friday in honor of longtime coach, mentor and counselor, Orrie Jirele.

There will be student and staff basketball games to raise funds for the scholarship in Jirele’s honor, along with some half time competitions for $1 and a performance from the dance team.

All admission and proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.

The eighth-grade versus ninth-grade and the 10th grade versus 11th grade games will be at 6 p.m., and a 12th grade versus staff game will be at 7:15 p.m.

