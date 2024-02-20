Official donation platform announced to benefit families of Burnsville’s fallen responders Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Minnesota public safety organizations are partnering to gather financial donations for the families of Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and

Matthew Ruge and Burnsville Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth. The three first responders were killed in the line of duty on Sunday by gunfire during a standoff after a domestic call for service in Burnsville.

This is the official and only public donation platform verified by the city of Burnsville on behalf of the families of the fallen heroes. All proceeds will go directly to the families.

People can give online through the LELS Benevolent Fund www.LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund or by mailing a check to Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Attention: Burnsville Heroes, 2700 Freeway Boulevard, Suite 700, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430.

The effort is being coordinated by Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA). This was the ninth time in barely 10 months that law enforcement officers have been killed or wounded by gunfire in Minnesota or an adjoining state.