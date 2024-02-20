Patrick Allen Harbacheck, age 62, passed away February 17, 2024. A celebration of life will be held from 10:00 AM until noon on Saturday, February 24 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home.

Patrick Harbacheck was born on October 2, 1961, in Mason City, Iowa to Leo and Frances (Van Horn) Harbacheck. He grew up in Mason City as the youngest of 5 children in a loving family. He attended Newman Catholic High School in Mason City. In 1985, he moved to Albert Lea with his wife and children. He worked as the assistant manager at Pizza Hut. Later he opened Borderline Pizza in the Skyline Mall. After that he worked as the manager at Burger King. Some time after that, he started Pat’s Commercial Cleaning. Pat most recently worked at Lou Rich, where he worked until the time of his death.

Pat enjoyed going on trips to meet family or visiting cemeteries to learn about his genealogy and family history. He also enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino, lottery tickets, “talking people’s ears off”, randomly quoting his favorite movie “The Princess Bride” and passing on his knowledge of life lessons to his children and grandchildren. Pat was a very loving grandfather. He will be remembered by his grandchildren for his trips to the casino with Leo, overnight stays when Jenessa was younger and stopping by on his work breaks to say “hi” to bring cookies or treats to Dezjaree and Derozinn. He was a very caring and loving man. Long after his divorce from Jane, they remained best friends and would be there whenever she needed anything.

Pat is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Jane Harbacheck; children, Jennifer Harbacheck and Eric (Emily) Harbacheck; grandchildren, Leonel Olveda Jr., Jenessa Olveda, Dezjaree and Derozinn Boatman, Ethan and Elianna Harbacheck; siblings, John Harbacheck and Mary Hodson; nieces, nephews and many cousins; friends, Randy Delger, Travis Delger and many other life-long friends, too numerous to mention.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Joseph and Paul Harbacheck.