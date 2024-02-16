Richard “Dick” Werner

Richard was born on August 4, 1940, in Wells, Minnesota weighing only 2.5lbs. He passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at AdventHealth Orlando in Florida with family at his side. His parents were Raymond and Betty (Passer) Werner.

Richard graduated in 1958 from Albert Lea High School in Albert Lea, MN. He joined the United States Air Force in 1958. During his military service, he trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, then Richard stayed in the area as part of a refueling wing, and afterward, he was stationed at Misawa Airforce Base in Japan, serving as a supply specialist. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1962. Following his years in the service, he worked at Streaters Industries in Albert Lea, MN, for 36 years.

Richard began bowling in high school while working at the bowling alley. He developed a high average score while playing on the classic league bowling team. He then turned to playing on The Elbow Room softball team, which won many tournaments. He enjoyed racing his ATV 6-wheeler, which became a family sport. Family and friends knew Richard as “Bimbo”, playing the well-loved clown in local parades as part of The Albert Lea Clown Troup. Before and after retirement, he enjoyed Men’s Night golfing with his friends at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

Richard met his wife, Janet, in the summer of 1963 while she was home from college, and he had just returned home from the Air Force. They were married on July 4th, 1965, residing initially in Albert Lea, MN. The family moved to Lake Mills, IA, in 1974. After spending 33 years in Lake Mills, Richard and Janet lived briefly in Cedar Falls, IA, and then family changes brought them to Florida where they have spent their recent years. Richard cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and has many fond memories of family dinners at holiday time and road trips with his children when they were young. Richard and Janet enjoyed traveling as well in their retirement.

Richard is survived by his wife Janet Marlene (Rusley) Werner, his two children Matthew Werner (spouse Erin) and Michelle (Werner) Tweed (spouse Chad); his 4 grandchildren, Tyler Tweed, Lauryn Tweed, Noah Werner, and Isaiah Werner; his siblings and their spouses Dean and Kay Werner, Jack and Donna Werner, Jean Osmundson, Susie and Greg Bigelow, Laura and Jerry Colbert, and Linda Blair; along with in-laws Penny Nelsen and Floyd Helland, Elaine Long, Donna Rye and Vern Jenson, Phyllis Rusley, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Betty (Passer) Werner, brother-in-laws Tom Osmondson and Doug Blair, nephews Edward Werner and Cory Werner, brother-in-laws Dave Long, Robert Rusley, and Dick Rye.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, at 11 am, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN. Pastor Randy Baldwin will be officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please allocate memorial contributions directly to the family.