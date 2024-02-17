Robin Gudal: Living out the sermon of love Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I just realized I am one of the middle-agers. I guess I hadn’t stopped to process my age and the average lifespan of an individual. Now that I have, I’ve realized most people don’t live to be 120 so I am headed up the hill at a faster pace than I previously grasped. In this pause, I have also taken account of things in my life that I value: my relationship with Jesus, people I cherish, how I choose to spend my time daily and ultimately asking myself the question:

Am I living a life that will leave a legacy to my family?

“I’d rather see a sermon than hear one any day. I’d rather one would walk with me than merely point the way. The eye is a better pupil, more willing than the ear, fine counsel is confusing, but example is clear. The best of sermons are those who live their creeds. For to see the good in action is what everyone needs. I’ll soon learn to do it if you’ll let me see it done. I can watch your hand in action, but your tongue too fast may run. While the sermons you deliver may be very fine and true, yet I’d rather learn my lessons by observing what you do. For I may misunderstand you and the fine advice you give, but there’s no misunderstanding how you act and how you live.” — Edgar A. Guest

Recently I was in two situations of sorrow, one taking my mother-in-love to place flowers on her love’s cemetery plot. As I observed her love, grace and tears I felt a quiet holiness within my car. She is and has always been an example of faith, commitment, forgiveness, grace and times of joy. I had the privilege of helping as Greggy’s father transitioned from this world to the Heavenly realm with Jesus and as I observed their marriage in those end days, I was humbled!

Secondly, I sat with a classmate as their family was processing the loss of their beloved mother. I have many fond memories of her from my childhood. We visited about our own age; we are now the grandparents; is this what our parents felt like? It’s an odd feeling and yet it is OK.

As it’s the season of “love is in the air,” aka Valentine’s, I pray it is a happy season for you, whether in the beginning of love, middle or in sorrow, may you lean-into Jesus and live the sermon!

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16, King James Version

“My command is this: love each other as I have loved you.” — John 15:12, NIV

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.