Robin Gudal: Surrender big and small details Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

It happened again. I’m not sure if Jesus knows me so well that he knows I could not be distracted with fretting, or if he honestly cares that much about a silly little diamond stud.

I was getting ready for a remarkably busy day. As I was rinsing the sink, I saw my earring back headed to the drain. Being unable to do anything about it I wondered if the diamond was in front of it. I turned disheartened, heading towards the entryway of the hall and said this little prayer:

Email newsletter signup

“Oh dear Jesus, if you could…” and before I could even finish there sparkled the diamond It was sitting atop my mossy green, matted 1970s carpet. I thought my grace had run out on these diamond studs’ prayers! I have lost them so many times.

I have said it before, and I will say it again Jesus cares about the little details in our lives. I find it almost humorous that he continually meets me in my “microscopic diamond studs debacle.” I felt so loved!

Then I asked myself, do I search for his peace, his grace and love as much as I search for my little diamonds?

“But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” — 2 Corinthians 12:9, NIV

“Matt, a church goer, was in his mid-40s, graying slightly around the temples. Lines around his eyes indicated he might have had challenging years in his life, but his warm smile and confident handshake led the preacher to believe that Matt was in a better season of life.

Then one Sunday after church, Matt grasped both of the pastor’s hands firmly and said, “Pastor, I want you to know that my answer is yes, my answer to you is always yes. Because of how Jesus changed my life, I will always be available to him — and to you. Send me. Anywhere. Anytime. I will sign my name to a blank contract of availability. God, you just fill in the details.” — “Dangerous Prayers,” Craig Groeschel.

“The true test for Christ-followers is the condition of our hearts.” — The Advent Project

Jesus, you have my surrendered heart!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.