Scoreboard

Published 6:09 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By Submitted

Upcoming area prep schedule
TODAY
Boys basketball: Albert Lea and United South Central at Kasson-Mantorville, 10 a.m.
Girls hockey: Rochester Century at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Maple River/United South Central at home, 10 a.m. (tournament)
NRHEG at Maple River, 10 a.m. (tournament)

MONDAY
Boys basketball: Glenville-Emmons at Leroy-Ostrander, 6 p.m.
Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: St. Clair at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.
United South Central at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Alden-Conger at Martin County West, 7 p.m.
Maple River at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at North Union, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at North Union, 6:15 p.m.
Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Simley, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY
Girls hockey: Albert Lea sections

Thursday’s results

Boys basketball
Schaeffer Academy 68, Glenville-Emmons 54

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 17 points, 11 rebounds; Weston Anderson 15 points, 5 rebounds; Ethan Hajek 11 points, 6 rebounds; Deven Dugour 8 points; Hunter Adams 3 points

Girls basketball
Triton 64, NRHEG 54

TR 32 32 – 64
NR 25 29 – 54

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 10 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Izley Boerner 2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Clara Buendorf 1 rebound; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Cam VanMaldeghem 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Adalyn Stadheim 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block; Preslie Nielsen 4 rebounds,1 assist; Kylie Olson 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Tuesday’s results

Girls basketball
Austin 81, Albert Lea 56

Albert Lea stats: Neveah Wacholz 18 points, 10 rebounds; Hailee Godeke 11 points; Aliyah Heideman 11 points; Jaylen Boss 8 points

Monday’s results

Boys basketball
Lake Mills 90, North Iowa 33

LM 19 25 28 18 – 90
NI 13 7 7 6 – 33

Lake Mills stats: Lance Helming 24 points, 8 rebounds; Eli Menke 18 points, 7 assists; Aiden Stensrud 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Logan Bacon 4 points, 6 assists, 3 steals; Alex Mannes 3 steals; Chase Gaetzke 4 points; Nash Delger 10 points; Kane Koch 5 points; Jackson Gaul 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

NRHEG 62, Medford 40

NRHEG stats: Hudson Chrz 13 points; Jackson Chrz 11 points; Greyson Schaefer 7 points, 11 rebounds; Jared Lee 6 points; Ricky Zapata 6 points; Sam Olson 5 points; Jordan Brouwers 4 points; Brendan Schmidt 4 points

Girls basketball
NRHEG 66, Medford 19

NR 44 22 – 66
MF 9 10 – 19

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 2 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Izley Boerner 4 points, 1 rebound; Clara Buendorf 8 points, 4 rebounds; Cam VanMaldeghem 12 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Kylie Olson 6 points, 8 rebounds; Chloe Riewer 1 rebound, 1 steal; Ezra Boerner 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal; Savannah Farr 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

