Scoreboard

Published 5:32 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Triton, 2 p.m.

Girls basketball: United South Central at Wabasha-Kellogg, 2 p.m.

Boys hockey: New Ulm at Albert Lea, 2:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Simley, 7 p.m. (sections)

Boys swim: Albert Lea at Rochester Recreation Center, 3 p.m. (conference swimming)

Wrestling: Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills, 10 a.m. (district tournament)

Dance: Albert Lea at Kasson-Mantorville, 11 a.m. (sections)

MONDAY

Boys basketball: United South Central at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.

NRHEG at St. James Area, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m. (districts)

Lake Mills vs. TBD at home, 7 p.m. (districts)

Girls basketball: Cleveland at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Rochester John Marshall at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Leroy-Ostrander at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Lyle-Pacelli, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Leroy-Ostrander at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 5:45 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Central Springs, 7 p.m. (regionals)

Boys hockey: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday results

Boys basketball

Alden-Conger 65, Nicollet 56

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 1

AL 1 1 2 – 4

RW 0 1 0 – 1

Albert Lea stats: Zaden Brua 1 assist; Connor Pirsig 2 assists; Eli Farris 2 goals, 1 assist; Evan Afinson 1 assist; Logan Olsen 1 goal; Jacob Kolker 1 assist; Derrek Laite 1 goal; Ledger Stadheim 19 saves

Wrestling

Maple River/USC 57, Medford 18

107: Noah Gonzalez (MRUSC) forfeit

114: Bebo Getchell (MRUSC) forfeit

121: Luis Lopez (MEDF) fall Jace Ignaszewski, :59

127: Isaiah Gonzalez (MRUSC) fall Evan Noble, 3:43

133: Brayden Mithun (MRUSC) dec. James Wegner, 7-1

139: Braxton Simon (MRUSC) fall Tanner Milewski, :45

145: Wyatt Walters (MRUSC) forfeit

152: Garrett Bollmann (MRUSC) forfeit

160: Tommy Elwood (MEDF) fall Andrew Braaten, 1:07

172: Byron Getchell (MRUSC) fall Chase Balzer, 3:32

189: Max Fuller (MRUSC) forfeit

215: Dizel Butler (MRUSC) fall Conor Wilson, 1:32

285: Mason Degrood (MEDF) forfeit

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 69, NRHEG 51

NRHEG stats: Jared Lee 15 points, 5 rebounds; Jackson Chrz 12 points, 5 rebounds; Jase Knudson 9 points; Greyson Schaefer 5 points; AJ Deen 5 points, 9 rebounds;

Girls basketball

NRHEG 56, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51

NR 22 34 – 56

WEM 26 25 – 51

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Quinn VanMaldeghem 12 points 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Izley Boerner 3 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Cam VanMaldeghem 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, 1 block; Preslie Nielsen 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Kylie Olson 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 4, Simley 3

AL 1 1 2 – 4

SM 1 0 2 – 3

Albert Lea stats: Chet Hansen 1 assist; Zaden Brua 1 assist; Connor Pirsig 1 goal; Eli Farris 1 goal; Sam Stay 1 goal, 1 assist; Derrek Laite 2 assists; Carson Severtson 1 goal; Tanner Nelson 30 saves

Monday’s results

Boys basketball

Hayfield 62, NRHEG 31

NRHEG stats: Jase Knudson 10 points; Ricky Zapata 6 points; Jared Lee 5 points; Levin Kitzer 3 points; Owen Wayne 3 points; Jackson Chrz 2 points, Deshawn Jones 2 points; AJ Deen 9 rebounds