Scoreboard

Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Prep schedule

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at Lanesboro, 7:15 p.m.

Lyle-Pacelli at Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Bishop-Garrigan, 7 p.m. (districts)

Newman Catholic at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. (districts)

Girls basketball: Kingsland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling: Faribault or Rochester Mayo at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m. (team sections)

NRHEG at Medford, 7 p.m. (team sections)

Rockford vs. Maple River/United South Central at Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. (team sections)

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

GHEC-T-ML at Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

United South Central at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Maple River at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Mills regionals, if necessary

SATURDAY

Wrestling: Albert Lea team sections, if necessary

NRHEG team sections, if necessary

Maple River/United South Central team sections, if necessary

Monday’s results

Boys basketball

Lake Mills 73, West Bend Mallard 27

LM 13 14 26 20 – 73

WBM 4 10 9 4 – 27

Lake Mills stats: Lance Helming 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Eli Menke 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Chace Gaetzke 5 points; Aiden Stensrud 16 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists; Nash Delger 3 points; Kyle Honsey 2 points: Jackson Gail 17 points, 6 assists; Jeremiah Jensen 2 points

St. James 77, NRHEG 46

NRHEG stats: Will Tuttle 13 points, 7 rebounds, Jared Lee 7 points; Greyson Schaefer 7 points; Jase Knudson 4 points; Jordan Brouwers 4 points; Ricky Zapata 4 points

Saturday’s results

Boys hockey

New Ulm 5, Albert Lea 2

NU 1 0 4 – 5

AL 0 2 0 – 2

Albert Lea stats: Connor Pirsig 1 goal: Sam Stay 1 goal; Zaden Brua 1 assist; Brock Scott 1 assist; Ledger Stadheim 24 saves

Friday’s results

Girls basketball

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, NRHEG 65

JWP 31 37 – 68

NRHEG 28 37 – 65

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Quinn VanMaldeghem 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Isley Beorner 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Cam VanMaldeghem 30 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Adalyn Stadheim 4 points, 2 rebounds; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 4 rebounds; Kylie Olson 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal