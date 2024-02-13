Scoreboard
Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Prep schedule
THURSDAY
Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at Lanesboro, 7:15 p.m.
Lyle-Pacelli at Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Bishop-Garrigan, 7 p.m. (districts)
Newman Catholic at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. (districts)
Girls basketball: Kingsland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Faribault or Rochester Mayo at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m. (team sections)
NRHEG at Medford, 7 p.m. (team sections)
Rockford vs. Maple River/United South Central at Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. (team sections)
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Alden-Conger at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
GHEC-T-ML at Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
United South Central at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Maple River at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills regionals, if necessary
SATURDAY
Wrestling: Albert Lea team sections, if necessary
NRHEG team sections, if necessary
Maple River/United South Central team sections, if necessary
Monday’s results
Boys basketball
Lake Mills 73, West Bend Mallard 27
LM 13 14 26 20 – 73
WBM 4 10 9 4 – 27
Lake Mills stats: Lance Helming 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Eli Menke 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Chace Gaetzke 5 points; Aiden Stensrud 16 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists; Nash Delger 3 points; Kyle Honsey 2 points: Jackson Gail 17 points, 6 assists; Jeremiah Jensen 2 points
St. James 77, NRHEG 46
NRHEG stats: Will Tuttle 13 points, 7 rebounds, Jared Lee 7 points; Greyson Schaefer 7 points; Jase Knudson 4 points; Jordan Brouwers 4 points; Ricky Zapata 4 points
Saturday’s results
Boys hockey
New Ulm 5, Albert Lea 2
NU 1 0 4 – 5
AL 0 2 0 – 2
Albert Lea stats: Connor Pirsig 1 goal: Sam Stay 1 goal; Zaden Brua 1 assist; Brock Scott 1 assist; Ledger Stadheim 24 saves
Friday’s results
Girls basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, NRHEG 65
JWP 31 37 – 68
NRHEG 28 37 – 65
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Quinn VanMaldeghem 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Isley Beorner 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Cam VanMaldeghem 30 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Adalyn Stadheim 4 points, 2 rebounds; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 4 rebounds; Kylie Olson 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal