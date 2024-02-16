Scoreboard

Upcoming area prep schedule

SATURDAY
Wrestling: Albert Lea vs. Northfield at Mayo Civic Center, 2 p.m. (team section finals)

MONDAY
Boys basketball: Glenville-Emmons at Southland, 6 p.m.
Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections, TBD

TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Nicollet at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills vs. Bishop Garrigan at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 8 p.m. (districts)
Girls basketball: Albert Lea sections, TBD

WEDNESDAY
Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections, if necessary
Boys swimming: Albert Lea at Rochester Rec Center (sections prelims)

Thursday’s results

Lake Mills 91, Newman Catholic 55

LM 22 29 17 23 – 91
NC 9 11 17 7 – 55

Lake Mills stats: Lance Helming 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Eli Menke 29 points, 3 rebounds; Aiden Stensrud 17 points, 11 rebounds; Logan Bacon 4 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists; Chace Gaetzke 4 rebounds; Keaton Wempen 1 point; Nash Delger 4 points; Kane Koch 2 points; Kyle Honsey 5 points; Jackson Gaul 14 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists

Glenville-Emmons 96, Lyle-Pacelli 85

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 34 points, 23 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 26 points, 5 3PM; Ethan Hajek 13 points; Deven Dufour 10 points, 6 rebounds; Weston Anderson 10 points; Landon Schumaker 2 points; Hunter Adams 2 points

Boys hockey
Owatonna 4, Albert Lea 0

Albert Lea stats: Tanner Nelson 35 saves

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball
Rochester John Marshall 90, Albert Lea 70

Albert Lea stats: Cooper Kermes 19 points

Alden-Conger 57, LeRoy-Ostrander 55

Boys hockey
Mankato East 2, Albert Lea 1 (OT)
ME 0 1 0 (1) – 2
AL 0 0 1 – (0) – 1

Albert Lea stats: Eli Farris 1 assist; Evan Afinson 1 goal; Ledger Stadheim 33 saves

Girls basketball
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 51

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 22 points; Cearra Grunzke 16 points; Courtney Bekkendahl 12 points; Madison Mattson 9 points; Vivian Grunzke 3 points; Chloe Cummings 3 points

