Scoreboard Published 3:58 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Upcoming area prep schedule

SATURDAY

Wrestling: Albert Lea vs. Northfield at Mayo Civic Center, 2 p.m. (team section finals)

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Glenville-Emmons at Southland, 6 p.m.

Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections, TBD

Email newsletter signup

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Nicollet at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills vs. Bishop Garrigan at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 8 p.m. (districts)

Girls basketball: Albert Lea sections, TBD

WEDNESDAY

Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections, if necessary

Boys swimming: Albert Lea at Rochester Rec Center (sections prelims)

Thursday’s results

Lake Mills 91, Newman Catholic 55

LM 22 29 17 23 – 91

NC 9 11 17 7 – 55

Lake Mills stats: Lance Helming 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Eli Menke 29 points, 3 rebounds; Aiden Stensrud 17 points, 11 rebounds; Logan Bacon 4 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists; Chace Gaetzke 4 rebounds; Keaton Wempen 1 point; Nash Delger 4 points; Kane Koch 2 points; Kyle Honsey 5 points; Jackson Gaul 14 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists

Glenville-Emmons 96, Lyle-Pacelli 85

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 34 points, 23 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 26 points, 5 3PM; Ethan Hajek 13 points; Deven Dufour 10 points, 6 rebounds; Weston Anderson 10 points; Landon Schumaker 2 points; Hunter Adams 2 points

Boys hockey

Owatonna 4, Albert Lea 0

Albert Lea stats: Tanner Nelson 35 saves

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Rochester John Marshall 90, Albert Lea 70

Albert Lea stats: Cooper Kermes 19 points

Alden-Conger 57, LeRoy-Ostrander 55

Boys hockey

Mankato East 2, Albert Lea 1 (OT)

ME 0 1 0 (1) – 2

AL 0 0 1 – (0) – 1

Albert Lea stats: Eli Farris 1 assist; Evan Afinson 1 goal; Ledger Stadheim 33 saves

Girls basketball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 51

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 22 points; Cearra Grunzke 16 points; Courtney Bekkendahl 12 points; Madison Mattson 9 points; Vivian Grunzke 3 points; Chloe Cummings 3 points