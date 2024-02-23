Scoreboard

Published 12:49 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Submitted

Upcoming area prep schedule
TODAY
Boys basketball: Lake Mills vs. Remsen St. Mary’s at Spencer, 4 p.m. (districts)
Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections, if necessary
Wrestling: Albert Lea at Mayo Civic Center, 10:30 a.m. (individual sections)
NRHEG at Blue Earth Area High School, 10 a.m. (individual sections)

MONDAY
Boys basketball: Albert Lea sections, TBD
Glenville-Emmons sections, TBD
Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Mankato Loyola, 7 p.m. (sections)
United South Central at Martin County West, 7 p.m. (sections)
NRHEG sections, TBD

WEDNESDAY
Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections

Email newsletter signup

Thursday’s results

Boys hockey
Albert Lea 3, Rochester Lourdes 2 (OT)

Saturday’s results
Boys basketball
St. Clair 78, NRHEG 53

NRHEG stats: Will Tuttle 22 points, 8 rebounds; Jared Lee 13 points; Jackson Chrz 8 points, 5 rebounds; Hudson Chrz 4 points; Aaden Hanna 2 points; Brooks Gilliland 2 points; Sam Olson 1 point; Jordan Brouwers 1 point

Feb. 16 results

Boys basketball
Glenvile-Emmons 82, T/ML/GHEC 69

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 36 points, 17 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 19 points, 5 3-FG; Weston Anderson 11 points, 6 rebounds; Hunter Adams 7 points, 7 rebounds; Deven Dufour 5 points; Ethan Hajek 4 points

Girls basketball
NRHEG 69, Maple River 62

NR 35 34 – 69
MR 22 40 – 62

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Izley Boerner 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Hallie Schultz 3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Cam VanMaldeghem 32 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 1 block; Adalyn Stadheim 1 point, 1 rebound; Preslie Nielsen 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kylie Olson 13 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

More Sports

Tigers girls’ basketball wraps up season

Lake Mills player reaches 1,000 points

With more girls participating in Byron tournament, Albert Lea has opportunity to host event

MN Royals team places 6th in 2-day tournament

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections