Scoreboard

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Boys basketball: Lake Mills vs. Remsen St. Mary’s at Spencer, 4 p.m. (districts)

Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections, if necessary

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Mayo Civic Center, 10:30 a.m. (individual sections)

NRHEG at Blue Earth Area High School, 10 a.m. (individual sections)

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea sections, TBD

Glenville-Emmons sections, TBD

Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Mankato Loyola, 7 p.m. (sections)

United South Central at Martin County West, 7 p.m. (sections)

NRHEG sections, TBD

WEDNESDAY

Boys hockey: Albert Lea sections

Thursday’s results

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 3, Rochester Lourdes 2 (OT)

Saturday’s results

Boys basketball

St. Clair 78, NRHEG 53

NRHEG stats: Will Tuttle 22 points, 8 rebounds; Jared Lee 13 points; Jackson Chrz 8 points, 5 rebounds; Hudson Chrz 4 points; Aaden Hanna 2 points; Brooks Gilliland 2 points; Sam Olson 1 point; Jordan Brouwers 1 point

Feb. 16 results

Boys basketball

Glenvile-Emmons 82, T/ML/GHEC 69

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 36 points, 17 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 19 points, 5 3-FG; Weston Anderson 11 points, 6 rebounds; Hunter Adams 7 points, 7 rebounds; Deven Dufour 5 points; Ethan Hajek 4 points

Girls basketball

NRHEG 69, Maple River 62

NR 35 34 – 69

MR 22 40 – 62

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Izley Boerner 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Hallie Schultz 3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Cam VanMaldeghem 32 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 1 block; Adalyn Stadheim 1 point, 1 rebound; Preslie Nielsen 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kylie Olson 13 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block