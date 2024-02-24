Southwest Standout Student: Jesse Ware Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Age: 12

Parents: Audrey and Joe Ware

Where are you from? I’m from Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I went to Sibley until second grade and for third through fifth grade I switched to Lakeview.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: My favorite teacher is Ms. Bissen because she is the teacher I look forward to seeing the most, and she is so nice.

Favorite book/author: My favorite book is probably “Hatchet” by Gary Paulson because it can teach you a lot and it’s just a great book.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Basketball, Student Council

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college to become a doctor.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be yourself no matter what because you can make so many more friends and people will like you better if you are just being yourself.

What teachers say about her: “Jesse Ware is an extremely hard worker and takes on challenges with a positive mindset. She is thoughtful in interactions with others and treats everyone with kindness.”