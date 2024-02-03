Sports Memories: Blades amateur hockey team plays 1st game of season Published 9:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Katie Hallman scored 18 points and Nadean Krueger added 11 as the Alden-Conger Knights girls’ basketball team ended a two-game losing streak with a 66-33 win over Madelia.

The Albert Lea boys’ hockey team defeated Mankato East 10-2 at the City Arena. Tyler Prihoda scored four goals in the game which gave him 22 on the season.

The Albert Lea boys’ basketball team fell 70-42 to Faribault at the high school gym. Sean Templeman led the Tigers with eight points.

The Albert Lea High School dance team took first place in the high kick competition at the Eden Prairie Invitational. The team was coached by Allison Ciota.

20 years

Ben Woodside scored 24 points and Stephen Thorn added 15 as the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team traveled to Austin and defeated the Packers 59-51.

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Pittsburg Penguins 4-2. The win spoiled the return of Penguins rookie goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who had been playing for Canada in the World Junior Championships.

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 to advance to the Super Bowl where they would be playing New England. The Patriots had advanced by defeating Indianapolis. 24-14.

The Albert Lea Blades adult amateur hockey team played its first game of the season, falling 6-2 to Rochester Landon Trophy. Travis Brua and Mike Carlson scored for the Blades. Unfortunately, the Southern Minnesota Hockey League had lost two teams and the league was disbanded.

Email newsletter signup

50 years

Former Albert Lea quarterback Dan Fahrman, who was playing collegiately at Concordia College in Moorhead, was named to the 1973 All-Lutheran College football team.

Rick Light’s victory in the 50-freestyle was the only win for coach Jim Lang’s Albert Lea Tigers swimming team as they were defeated by Mason City 106-50.

Albert Lea’s first-ever entry in the MAHA endorsed Juvenile Hockey League for 17–19-year-olds picked up an 8-5 win over Faribault. Jerry Goodmanson scored three goals with Kenny Van Riper, Tom Nelson, Dan Meyer and Alan Richards adding one.

The Albert Lea girls’ basketball team was set to begin its eight-game regular season under coach Lois Fagerquist. The Tigerettes featured seven returning letter winners including seniors Margaret Bennett, Anita Hanson and Mary Mittelstadt.

Hank Aaron signed a five-year, $1 million contract to be a goodwill ambassador for the Magnavox electronics firm.

In opening round play in the Albert Lea YMCA’s second annual men’s singles racquetball tournament, Henry Savelkoul defeated Paul Overgaard, and Al Arends defeated Bob Bonnerup.

Herter’s of Waseca was advertising a 1974 Hudson Bay Snow Tiger snowmobile on sale for $645.

Minnesota Twins slugger Harmon Killebrew took a cut in pay and was ordered to cut his weight for the 1974 baseball season. He signed a one-year contract for $90,000, a reduction of $15,000 from the previous season.

Alumni update

Zach Glazier, a 2019 graduate of Albert Lea High School, is a senior on the University of Iowa wrestling team where he competes at 197 pounds. He currently stands at 18-0 on the season for the Hawkeyes including 5-0 in the Big Ten.