Sports Memories: Nystrom notches 600th victory

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Sophomore guard Alyssa Kerkhoff scored her 1,000th point as she netted 21 points in New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s 68-20 win over Janesvillle-Waldorf-Pemberton.

Albert Lea boys’ hockey coach Roy Nystrom picked up his 600th career win as the Tigers defeated Rochester John Marshall 6-2. It was his 506th win as the coach of the Tigers.

Sophia Jepson and Lauren Draayer scored two goals to lead the Albert Lea girls’ hockey team to an 8-3 win over Rochester John Marshall.

Sophomore Peter Hansen scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Glenville-Emmons boys’ basketball team to a 68-50 win over Grand Meadow.

20 years

The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team was stunned 2-1 by seventh seeded Mankato West in a Section 1A tournament game held at the City Arena. Brittany Arendt scored the only goal for the Tigers, who finished their season 17-8-1.

Behind a standing room only crowd at the high school gym, the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team defeated Faribault 66-64 in overtime. Ben Woodside led the Tigers with 29 points with Michael Behrends adding 13. With the win, coach Matt Addington’s team stood at 16-4 on the season.

Chelsey Ziebell scored 10 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Glenville-Emmons girls basketball team to a 38-17 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Megan Bjorklund added 10 points for the Wolverines.

The Albert Lea Elks U-12 girls’ hockey team ended their regular season with a 3-0 win over Mankato. Madi Passingham scored two goals with Lauren Draayer adding one. With the win, the team stood at 28-3-1 on the season.

50 years

Before a packed house at the Southwest gym, the sixth-ranked Austin Packers basketball team defeated the Tigers 50-47. Brad Haase scored 16 points to lead the Tigers with Steve Ladwig adding 11.

The Albert Lea Tigers hockey team traveled to St. Paul and defeated highly ranked Simley 5-4 in overtime on a goal by Scott Adams. Ross Dahl scored twice to lead the Tigers with Dale Hendrickson and Steve Webber also adding goals.

Tony Politz scored 22 points and Maurie Monson added 16 as the Alden Blackhawks basketball team defeated Delevan 71-33.

Pierce Trucking remained undefeated in the YMCA men’s basketball league with a 135-53 win over Ruud Motors. Rick Fisher scored 34 to lead the winners with Neil Pierce adding 32. Al Hagen scored 24 to lead Ruud.

Coach Dick Waslien’s Alden Blackhawks wrestling team captured the Border League championship in a meet held in Bricelyn. Taking first place finishes for the Blackhawks were Dave Reindall, Randy Whelan, Ron Kruger, Bryan Wittmer, Gary Richter and Clair Drescher.

Mason City’s Dennis Shaffer scored 23 points and added 12 rebounds as the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team defeated Illinois 80–61.

Minnesota Twins three-time batting champion Tony Oliva was indicating he would retire if he had to take a pay cut from the $93,000 contract he had received the previous season.

Mark Nielsen scored 38 points to lead the Nets over the Rockets 46-10 in the ABA division of the Albert Lea YMCA elementary league basketball program. Mike Hogfoss and Ross Vermedahl each had four points for the Rockets.

Alumni update

Derrick Overland, a 2020 graduate of Albert Lea High School where he played basketball and baseball, is a weather forecaster for KTTC in Rochester. Along with the rest of the morning crew, he won an EMMY as a photographer last year covering a blizzard in the Rochester area. He is the son of David and Jennifer Overland of Albert Lea.