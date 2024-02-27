Spring in February: Temperatures soar across southern Minnesota Published 6:18 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Temperatures soared into the 60s and even a few 70s across much of southern Minnesota on Monday — a springlike start to what’s shaping up to be a wild weather week across the state.

By mid-afternoon Monday, the National Weather Service reporting station at Austin had climbed to 72 degrees. It was 70 at Albert Lea; 69 at Fairmont; 68 at Rochester, Waseca and Owatonna.

The Twin Cities saw the warmest February day with 65 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, breaking the previous record of 64 set in 1896, according to MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner.

Even amid what’s been an exceptionally, unusually mild winter — remember the golfing in January? — Monday’s balmy conditions stood out.

It was the first day in the 60s in the Twin Cities since mid-November, prompting many people to get out and enjoy the warmth.

This shot of mild air won’t last, with a storm system set to bring snow and much, much colder air to the region for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

But that cold snap won’t last long, either. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s — and maybe even a few 70s — across much of Minnesota next weekend.