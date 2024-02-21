Spring load restrictions start in south, southeast and metro frost zones Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will start spring load restrictions in the south, southeast and metro frost zones Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Winter load increases have already ended in the south, southeast and metro zones.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; gross vehicle weight schedule, call:

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement

651-350-2000

For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting, call:

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits

651-296-6000

ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us

All changes are made with a minimum three-calendar-day notice.