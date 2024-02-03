Standout Student: Cooper Neve
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024
Age: 17
Parents: Shannon Lastine, Grahm Neve (biological), Lucas Possehl, stepdad
Where are you from? Grew up in Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson, Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Blatti. He’s helpful, very funny.
Favorite book/author: “Revolutionary Girl Utena Manga” series
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Soccer
What do you want to do after high school? Art college, illustration bachelor’s degree
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Work hard. Give it your all.