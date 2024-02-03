Standout Student: Cooper Neve Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Age: 17

Parents: Shannon Lastine, Grahm Neve (biological), Lucas Possehl, stepdad

Where are you from? Grew up in Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson, Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Blatti. He’s helpful, very funny.

Favorite book/author: “Revolutionary Girl Utena Manga” series

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Soccer

What do you want to do after high school? Art college, illustration bachelor’s degree

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Work hard. Give it your all.