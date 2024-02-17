Standout Student: Mu Htoo

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Submitted

Mu Htoo is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Age: 17

Parents: Tha

Where are you from? I’m from Thailand

If you are from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I have not attended any elementary school from here, I came here in seventh grade.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Everyone is equally significant to me.

Favorite book/author: “The One and Only” by
Stephen King.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: MAAP Stars

Plans after high school? Go into college and then med school

Advice for younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t take things for granted. Enjoy your youth as much as you can, it’ll end before you know it. Don’t make bad decisions. Always seek help of any kind, don’t be afraid.

