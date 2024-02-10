Standout Student: Ryker Bowman
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 9, 2024
Age: 11
Parents: Amanda, Zack
Where are you from? Albert Lea
Email newsletter signup
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mr. Rassler. Well, he was an amazing fifth-grade teacher that was always there and was always very funny.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student council, Math Masters
What do you want to do after high school? Go to a decent college.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Just try your best even if you are in a hard time.