Standout Student: Ryker Bowman Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Age: 11

Parents: Amanda, Zack

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mr. Rassler. Well, he was an amazing fifth-grade teacher that was always there and was always very funny.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student council, Math Masters

What do you want to do after high school? Go to a decent college.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Just try your best even if you are in a hard time.