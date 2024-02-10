Star Class: Mixed Media Magic

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Submitted

This is an Early Childhood Family Education class called Mixed Media Magic. Children learned about artist Wassily Kandinsky. Every art project starts with a dot. They explored different ways to draw a dot to create their own art. Provided

More News

Celebrating 25 years at St. John’s

Robin Gudal: Surrender big and small details

More Quilts of Valor presented to veterans

Like trains? MnDOT wants your input to help set vision for Minnesota’s future railroad system

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections