Start a healthy habit with a chance to win prizes Published 6:09 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Blue Zones Albert Lea Project encourages all Freeborn County residents to pick up its Passport to Winter Wonder that lists weekly activities for starting a healthy habit in February.

For each activity completed, a resident can enter a weekly drawing for prizes including passes for public skate or open hockey at the City Arena; gift certificates to local businesses; and a grand prize of $50 in gift certificates for Community Education programs, including classes, the Rock Gym and Boat House, according to a press release.

The activities support the nine Blue Zones “powers” or lifestyle habits for living longer and better:

Move naturally: Incorporate walking and other movement into daily routines Know your purpose Downshift: Shed stress through meditation, prayer or other relaxation techniques Eat until 80 percent full or no longer hungry Put a plant slant on your diet Friends at 5: Gather with family and friends to decompress at the day’s end Put loved ones first Belong to a spiritual community Nurture an inner circle of close friends and family members

“Blue Zones” is how author and explorer Dan Buettner describes where people live the longest and healthiest. He has written several best-selling books about healthy lifestyle habits. Albert Lea was the pilot project for developing a blue zone in 2009 and the first Blue Zones-certified community in the United States in 2016. A local leadership team is still working to help make healthy choices the easy choices for local residents.

“February is usually a tough time to stay active in Minnesota. Even with an unusually warm winter this year, people may still struggle to exercise and socialize. Our Blue Zones Leadership Team encourages everyone to try an activity that can lead to a healthy habit,” said Cathy Malakowsky, project lead for Blue Zones Albert Lea.

Residents may pick up the Passport to Winter Wonder at the:

Albert Lea Family Y, 2021 W. Main St.

Albert Lea Public Library, 211 E. Clark St.

Chamber of Commerce, 132 N. Broadway Ave.

Recreation Office, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive

Malakowsky encourages everyone to check the Blue Zones webpage at cityofalbertlea.org/bluezones/ for updates and replacement activities. Because of the warm weather, some of the activities listed, such as skating at outdoor rinks, will not be available. The webpage also lists the contest rules and how to enter.