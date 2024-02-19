STORAGE AUCTION Published 5:19 am Monday, February 19, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That the personal described as flows, to-wit:

Property stored in Unit #101 currently leased to, Jacqueline Stauffer

Property stored in Unit #211 currently leased to, Peter Escobar

Property stored in Unit #404 currently leased to, Anthony Radke

Property stored in unit #408 currently leased to, Richard Greer

Property stored in Unit #409 currently leased to, Esmeralda Castanon

Property stored in Unit #414 currently leased to, Marvel Ramos

Property stored in unit #433 currently leased to, Heidi Suhl

Property stored in Unit #549 currently leased to, Kathy Schelde

Property stored in Unit #643 currently leased to, Al Picha

Property stored in Unit #721 currently leased to, Rollie Zettervall

Property stored in Unit #791 & Unit #945 currently leased to, Clayton Bratten

Property stored in Unit #794 currently leased to, Juan Ortiz

Property stored in Unit #811 currently leased to, Elijah Miller

Property stored in Unit #819 & Unit #940 currently leased to, Deanna Perea

Property stored in Unit #1005 currently leased to, Jasmine Gonzalez

Property stored in Unit #1014 currently leased to, Travis Shaunce

Property stored in Unit #1021 currently leased to Jamie Valdez

Property stored in Unit #1031 currently leased to, Lori Tuttle

Property stored in Unit #1106 currently leased to, Vidal Moreno

Property stored in Unit #1107 currently leased to, Insley Evans SR

Property stored in Unit #1138 currently leased to, Jesse Garcia

Property stored in Unit #1144 currently leased to, Cassie O’Connor

Property stored in Unit #1322 currently leased to, Chad Elmer

Property stored in Unit #1337 currently leased to, Jeremy Olson

Property stored in Unit #1341 currently leased to, Kyle Waters

Property stored in Unit #1411 currently leased to, Vicki Schultz

Property stored in Unit #1417 currently leased to, Stephen Besco

Property stored in unit #1435 currently leased to, Vince Cardona

Property stored in Unit #1430 currently leased to, Deloris Doyle

Property stored in Unit #1530 currently leased to, Tally Rokosz

Property stored in Unit #1611 currently leased to, Deloris Guerrero

Property stored in Unit #1620 currently leased to, Maraio Arteaga

Property stored in Unit #1718 currently leased to, Allwyn Dean

Property stored in Unit #1721 currently leased to, Kimberly Tenold

Property stored in Unit #1737 currently leased to, Tim Yakel

Property stored in Unit #C1 currently leased to, Bob Thompson

Property stored in Unit #C3 currently leased to, Abel Flores

Property stored in Unit #C13 currently leased to, Tom Fuentez-Aase

Property stored in Unit #C17 currently leased to, Rosalba Valdez

Will be sold at public auction by Stow & Go Self Storage, On Wednesday April 10th at 5:00pm 2024, at Stow & Go Self Storage, 2610 Hi Tec, 713Spark Ave, 201st St. Thomas, 128 Garfield Ave in Albert Lea, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expense of said sale and of advertising and making said sale: and that the grounds of said sale are as follows, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees. This is a cash sale only.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 17 and 24, 2024

