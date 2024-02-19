STORAGE AUCTION
Published 5:19 am Monday, February 19, 2024
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That the personal described as flows, to-wit:
Property stored in Unit #101 currently leased to, Jacqueline Stauffer
Property stored in Unit #211 currently leased to, Peter Escobar
Property stored in Unit #404 currently leased to, Anthony Radke
Property stored in unit #408 currently leased to, Richard Greer
Property stored in Unit #409 currently leased to, Esmeralda Castanon
Property stored in Unit #414 currently leased to, Marvel Ramos
Property stored in unit #433 currently leased to, Heidi Suhl
Property stored in Unit #549 currently leased to, Kathy Schelde
Property stored in Unit #643 currently leased to, Al Picha
Property stored in Unit #721 currently leased to, Rollie Zettervall
Property stored in Unit #791 & Unit #945 currently leased to, Clayton Bratten
Property stored in Unit #794 currently leased to, Juan Ortiz
Property stored in Unit #811 currently leased to, Elijah Miller
Property stored in Unit #819 & Unit #940 currently leased to, Deanna Perea
Property stored in Unit #1005 currently leased to, Jasmine Gonzalez
Property stored in Unit #1014 currently leased to, Travis Shaunce
Property stored in Unit #1021 currently leased to Jamie Valdez
Property stored in Unit #1031 currently leased to, Lori Tuttle
Property stored in Unit #1106 currently leased to, Vidal Moreno
Property stored in Unit #1107 currently leased to, Insley Evans SR
Property stored in Unit #1138 currently leased to, Jesse Garcia
Property stored in Unit #1144 currently leased to, Cassie O’Connor
Property stored in Unit #1322 currently leased to, Chad Elmer
Property stored in Unit #1337 currently leased to, Jeremy Olson
Property stored in Unit #1341 currently leased to, Kyle Waters
Property stored in Unit #1411 currently leased to, Vicki Schultz
Property stored in Unit #1417 currently leased to, Stephen Besco
Property stored in unit #1435 currently leased to, Vince Cardona
Property stored in Unit #1430 currently leased to, Deloris Doyle
Property stored in Unit #1530 currently leased to, Tally Rokosz
Property stored in Unit #1611 currently leased to, Deloris Guerrero
Property stored in Unit #1620 currently leased to, Maraio Arteaga
Property stored in Unit #1718 currently leased to, Allwyn Dean
Property stored in Unit #1721 currently leased to, Kimberly Tenold
Property stored in Unit #1737 currently leased to, Tim Yakel
Property stored in Unit #C1 currently leased to, Bob Thompson
Property stored in Unit #C3 currently leased to, Abel Flores
Property stored in Unit #C13 currently leased to, Tom Fuentez-Aase
Property stored in Unit #C17 currently leased to, Rosalba Valdez
Will be sold at public auction by Stow & Go Self Storage, On Wednesday April 10th at 5:00pm 2024, at Stow & Go Self Storage, 2610 Hi Tec, 713Spark Ave, 201st St. Thomas, 128 Garfield Ave in Albert Lea, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expense of said sale and of advertising and making said sale: and that the grounds of said sale are as follows, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees. This is a cash sale only.
Albert Lea Tribune:
Feb. 17 and 24, 2024
