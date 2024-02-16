Students, staff and parents send off Albert Lea dance team to state

Members of the Abert Lea dance team walk down the hall Friday morning at Albert Lea High School as students, staff and parents wish them well on their way to the state tournament. It is the first time for the dance team to qualify for state in the high kick. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the dance team wave to family in the halls as they prepare to leave for the state tournament. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Parents of girls in the Albert Lea dance team cheer in the hall Friday morning as the team comes down the hall at Albert Lea High School. The team is heading up to the state tournament. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The Albert Lea dance team smiles for a photo before getting on the bus to head up to the state tournament. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Albert Lea dance team walk out to the bus to a line of cheering parents and other supporters Friday morning. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the drum line at Albert Lea High School lead a processional down the hall at the school on Friday to send off the Albert Lea dance team to state. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune