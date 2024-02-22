Susan Olson, 80, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2024. She was born on June 15, 1943 to Bill and Nellie (Boe) Peterson in Albert Lea. Susan was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church, where she also attended throughout her childhood. After graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1961, she went on to attend Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester, earning a degree as a Registered Nurse.

In 1964, Susan married David Olson, with whom she had three children: Brian, Randy, and Mark. As a dedicated nurse and Red Cross volunteer, Susan served her community prior to relocating with her family to Port Hueneme, California in 1966. There, they lived for three years while David served in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps. Following their service, they returned to Minnesota, where Susan worked as a Paraprofessional for the Albert Lea School District for 17 years, touching the lives of countless special needs children.

Throughout her life, Susan was an active volunteer at church and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She adored her children and grandchildren, her kittens, and sharing her lake cabin of 40 years with loved ones.

Her survivors include her husband, David; son Brian (Sara) and their children, Cassie and Nicholas (Emma); son Randy (Becky) and their children, Sean (Sonni) and Ryan; son Mark (Lisa) Olson and their child, Emma; a great-grandson, Blake; brother Wayne D. Peterson (Jim), and brother Allan L. Peterson (Lois). She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Susan Olson was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Nellie Peterson, and sister Karen Neale. She will be dearly missed as a beloved wife, friend, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose love continues to live on through her children and the numerous friends and family who were fortunate enough to know her and benefit from her kindness and warmth throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church’s “Peace and Power” broadcast, St. Croix Hospice, or a charity of your choice in memory of Susan Olson. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 AM on March 2, 2024 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, with a visitation held an hour prior to the service. Pastor Trish Reedstrum will be officiating.

Susan’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff of Prairie Senior Cottages in Albert Lea, as well as St. Croix Hospice, for their exceptional compassion and care throughout the years. Susan was truly blessed by your love and support. Your kindness will not be forgotten.