Veterans presented with Quilts of Valor

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Submitted

Five veterans were recognized with Quilts of Valor in a ceremony at the American Legion on Feb. 16. Pictured, from left, are Terry Cole, Barry Couglin, Gaule Kuethe, Lowell Peterson and Ron Woitas. Provided

