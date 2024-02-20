Wesley Gene Trytten, 68, of Kiester, MN, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024, in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus after complications from an aortic aneurysm. Wes was born on June 4, 1955 to Ervin Trytten and Delores (Charlson) Harms in Wells, MN. He grew up in Kiester, MN, and Lake Mills, IA attending schools in both cities. He graduated from Kiester High School in 1973.

After graduating high school, he worked many different jobs including starting his own seed company. He eventually landed at Farmland Foods in Albert Lea, MN, where his career really kicked off. His hard work and dedication lead to his recruitment for a position in Ottumwa, IA to become a manager at Excel Corp (now Cargill Meat Solutions). Moving his young family with three children out of the area was a tough decision, but it turned out very well. He thrived in the new town with his family, quickly making new lifelong friends and memories that he cherished throughout the rest of his life.

If you know anything about Wes, you know that what he enjoyed most besides spending time with his kids and grandchild, was golfing. Wes was an avid golfer who carried a very low handicap and participated in many golf tournaments where he was pegged as the winner even before the tournament took place. His passion for golf was contagious and if you were ever lucky enough to golf with him, you undoubtedly came out of that round with a couple of tips that made your game better every time.

During his high school years he met his future wife, Kathleen Jo (Van Engelenburg) Trytten. The two united in marriage on September 3, 1976 and became Mom and Dad to three children: Tia, Jill, and Ryan. His kids became a focus of his life and throughout the extremely active sports years of all three kids. He did everything he could to be at every single game – even trying to be in two places at once! His love of sports, watching, and helping his kids thrive in their athletics was something that really made him happy. The memories made during these years carried through to every family holiday discussion and sometimes good-natured heated debates. If you ask any parent or child who was fortunate enough to be a part of the teams during those years you will hear a few consistent themes: ‘he was one in a million’; ‘he was so fun to be around’, ‘the life of the party’. He always had a huge smile and quick-witted comment and could tell a joke like none other. He was the face in the crowd you looked forward to seeing when you walked into a place. He will live on in all of us in these ways.

Wes is survived by his children: Tia (Michael) Sullivan of Waukee, IA; Jill (Bill) Denniston of Ottumwa, IA; Ryan Trytten (friend Shelby) of Conger, MN; grandchild, Remmy Sullivan; step-grandchildren, Ryne Denniston and Reece (Erin) Denniston; former wife, Kathleen Trytten; sister-in-law, Dena Trytten; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Doris Trytten and Delores Harms; three brothers, Bradley Trytten, Kevin Trytten, and Douglas Trytten; and parents in-law, David and Marge Mutschler.

A special thank you goes out from the family to Kiester Ambulance as well as the entire Surgical ICU Floor 7 in Mary Brigh, Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus, for the incredible care provided over the last several weeks and for allowing him to pass away with dignity.

A Celebration of Life event will be held for Wes at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Nasinec Funeral Home & Crematory, 789 Business Park Drive, Wells, MN 56097 in honor of Wesley G. Trytten and his family.