Wilma Ann (Johnson) Pestorious

Wilma Ann Pestorious passed away peacefully at St. John’s Memory care on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Wilma was born on January 23, 1930 in Webster City, Iowa to Alice (Lund) and Willie Johnson. She had one brother, Robert and twin sisters Jean and Jane. She was baptized in Badger, Iowa and confirmed in Hartland, Minnesota. Wilma graduated from Freeborn High School in 1947. On October 19, 1949 Wilma married Robert Pestorious at Hartland Lutheran Church in Hartland Minnesota. Together they lived on Robert’s home farm in Pickerel Lake township until moving to Albert Lea in 2003.

Wilma was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, was a member of the women of the church and the church quilters.

Wilma had many hobbies. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and embroidery. Her favorite hobby was ceramics where she made many beautiful pieces and shared them with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wilma loved to fish and even went deer hunting with Robert in Wyoming where she shot her first deer on the first shot!!

Wilma was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She adored children and was always interested in all their activities.

Wilma is survived by her daughter Julie (Charles) Reindal of Alden, son-in law Dennis Lande of Blaine, and son Paul (RaAnna) Pestorious of Albert Lea.

Grandchildren Allison (Shawn) Morrison, Shanna (Mike) Lynch, Lisa (Ross) Brown, Derek Lande, Robert (Jerrica) Lande, Chad (Lori) Pestorious, Jade (Amy) Pestorious and BrieAnn Pestorious.

Great-grandchildren Lucas, Emma and Ava Morrison, Jackson and Vanessa Reid, Liam and Eleanor Lynch, Claire and Everett Brown, Haydan Pestorious, Mya, Ryder and Kaylee Pestorious, Beckette and Baby Lande (due in April).

Step great-grandchildren Amanda and Ben Wunderlich and Allura Johnson.

Sisters Jean Collins and Jane Crowe. Many nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents Alice and Willie Johnson, mother and father-in-law Marie and John Pestorious, brother Robert Johnson, sisters-in-law Harriet Johnson and Elna Pestorious, Brothers in law Wes Crowe, Pat Collins and Gerald Pestorious, Daughter Wanda Lande and Granddaughter Joy Reindal. Nephews Neil Johnson and Leon Pestorious.

A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Friday, March 1, 2024 at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake with Pastor Kristi Mitchell officiating. Visitation will begin one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Croix Hospice and Concordia Lutheran of Pickerel Lake Women of the Church.