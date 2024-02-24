Woman injured when minivan, semi collide on I-35 Published 8:11 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

An Albert Lea woman was injured Friday after a minivan and semi collided on Interstate 35 near Medford.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2012 Volkswagen Routan, driven by Felipe Julian Carrizales, 29, of Albert Lea, and a 1998 Volvo semi, driven by Eric Jerome Cook, 65, of Mansfield, Missouri, were southbound on I-35 near milepost 47 at 8:46 p.m. when the minivan and semi collided and the Volkswagen caught fire.

Carrizales and Cook were not injured, but a passenger in the Volkswagen, Amy Marie Gomez, 33, of Albert Lea, was taken to the Owatonna Hospital for injuries deemed not life threatening.

Email newsletter signup

The State Patrol report indicates all of the occupants were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.

Mayo Ambulance, Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Fire Department assisted at the scene.