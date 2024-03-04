4 Tigers still in contention to win state championship after opening round Published 3:12 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

Nine Tigers started their individual state wrestling tournament journeys Friday morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

After the first round, just four remained in the championship bracket of their respective weights, while the rest were relegated to the consolation bracket.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Albert Lea wrestlers competing this weekend.

Dylan Groess, 114 pounds

Goress was defeated in the opening round of the 144-pound bracket. He matched up with No. 5-ranked Noah Nicholson from Stillwater, losing in a 15-0 tech fall. Groess moves into the consolation bracket where he will await his fate until after the quarterfinal round Friday evening.

Ryan Collins, 121 pounds

Collins also faced a tough matchup in the opening round of his bracket. Facing off with the No. 1-ranked 121 pounder in the state, Blake Beissel of Hastings, Collins lost after falling victim to a pinfall in the second period.

Collins will also wait to see if he wrestles again after the championship quarterfinals.

Logan Davis, 127 pounds

Davis, ranked No. 3 at 127 pounds defeated No. 8-ranked Landan Brooks of Park High School in a 15-4 major decision. Davis advances to the quarterfinals Friday night.

Michael Olson, 133 pounds

Michael Olson also advanced to the quarterfinal round. However, Olson made his way there via a disqualification in the opening round over Brody Castonguay. He is ranked No. 2 at 133 pounds and Castonguay of Bemiji was ranked No. 10.

Brody Ignaszewski, 139 pounds

Ignaszewski also fell victim to a pinfall. His coming in the first round to No. 3-ranked Jayden Haueter. Ignsazewski awaits his fate until after the quarterfinal round.

Nick Korman, 145 pounds

No. 4-ranked Korman came away with a narrow 2-1 decision win over Waconia’s Maverick Mueller.

Brecken Wacholz, 160 pounds

Wacholz was defeated in a 12-2 major decision to No. 4-ranked Terae Dunn of Eden Prairie and will wait until after the quarterfinals to see if he will get to wrestle again this season.

Evan Schroder, 215 pounds

Schroeder lost in a first-period fall when he was pinned by No. 3-ranked Antonio Menard at the 58 second mark. He moves into the consolation round where he will wait until after the quarterfinals.

Maggie Olson, 100 pounds

Maggie Olson will begin her state tournament Saturday morning when the girls start the quarterfinals.