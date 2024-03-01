In Loving Memory of Beulah “Bea” May Goering.

Beulah “Bea” May Goering, age 86, peacefully departed this world on February 27th, surrounded by her loved ones at her home. Born on October 21st, 1936, to Elmer and Esther Wendroth in Manannah Township, Bea’s life was a testament to love, family, and the beauty she cultivated both in her garden and in the hearts of those around her.

Bea spent her early years in Eden Valley, MN, where she attended high school. A devoted homemaker during her children’s younger years, Bea later embraced a diverse career path, exploring various industries. One of her greatest joys was working in a greenhouse, nurturing her green thumb, and creating beautiful gardens and flowers that reflected her vibrant spirit. Her warm smile and kindness drew people to her, and Bea’s unwavering love for her family was the cornerstone of her life. She was baptized in faith at the Church of God in Eden Valley, MN, and her strong sense of community extended to all who knew her.

Bea is survived by her children: Donald “Butch” Euerle (Nancy), Robyn Chapman (Gerald), Roberta Herold (Duane), and Renee Hunter (Rocko). She is also remembered fondly by her sister, Ruby Wendroth, 19 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Esther, and siblings Donald, Wilmer, Ronald, and Leland. Bea also mourned the loss of her children Dawn and Esther, and three greatgrandchildren, Eric, Teisha, and Travis.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to St. Croix Hospice and their compassionate team for supporting Bea in her wish to remain at home surrounded by her loved ones. While Bea is to be cremated, a memorial service to celebrate Bea’s life will be held later in Eden Valley. May Bea rest in eternal peace, her legacy of love and kindness living on in the hearts of those she touched.