Beverly Ann Folie, 88, was called home on Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Senior Care center in Albert Lea, MN. A Memorial Service for Beverly will be held at 10am Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the Central Freeborn Church in Albert Lea. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Matt Griggs will be officiating.

Beverly was born on January 8, 1936 to Glen and Helen Jackson in Albert Lea, MN. She attended Highschool at the Ellendale Highschool and graduated in 1953. She met her future husband, Mervel Folie at the café in Ellendale, and later they married on January 19, 1954 at the East Freeborn Church. The couple settled down in Clarks Grove to start their family. Together, they had three children: Bruce, Ricki, and Robert.

Beverly worked mainly as a bookkeeper at the Universal Milking Machine Company, along with other related accounting jobs. Together in their spare time Beverly and Mervel also farmed corn, beans, and raised pigs and steers occasionally.

She was known for her cooking skills, being able to turn left-overs into a gourmet meal. Even when her pop-overs became flop-overs, her family ate them up. Some even say her flop-overs tasted better than the pop-overs. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a circle member of both North and Central Freeborn Lutheran Churches.

Beverly is survived by her sons Bruce, Ricki (Virginia), and Robert (Teresa); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws Dorothy (Earl DeRaad) Callahan, Kathy Folie, Phyllis Jackson, Carol Haroldson; brother-in-law David Folie; along with many nieces and nephews.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Mervel Folie; parents Glen and Helen Jackson; infant daughter Lynda Sue; brother Roger Jackson; brother-in-laws John Folie, Lyle Folie, Paul Folie, Henry Dohlman, Jerald Wendleboe; sister-in-laws Barbara Folie, Betty Dohlman, Ruth Folie, Marjorie Wendleboe, and Pauline Folie.