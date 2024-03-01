Duane Falteisek

Duane Allen Falteisek, a devoted husband, loving father, and faithful man, passed away on February 28, 2024, at his home in Clarks Grove, MN. He was 72.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Joy Knoppel officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Born on October 2, 1951, in Red Wing, MN, Duane was a son of the late Roman and Cleo (Lund). On September 11, 1992, he married the love of his life, Cheryl Falteisek, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Email newsletter signup

Duane dedicated many years of hard work as a janitor at BalChem, showcasing his dedication and commitment to providing for his family. A man of simple pleasures, Duane found joy in collecting eagles, cultivating his garden, and spending time outside, basking in the warmth of the sun. His compassionate spirit extended to his love for animals, particularly dogs, whom he cherished dearly.

A happy-go-lucky individual, Duane was known for his generosity and selflessness, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His devotion to his family was unwavering, and his love for Cheryl was a beacon of light in their lives.

Those left to cherish Duane’s memory include: his wife of 31 years, Cheryl; two daughters, Stacie Knutson and Amie Falteisek (Baron); six grandchildren, Makayla, Franklin, Faith, Isaac, Jordan and Gage; two great-grandchildren, James and Mamie; four sisters, Sue Seline, Teresa Novak, Linda Bueno, and Kathy Richards; and his beloved dog, Rena.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Cleo; his step-mother, Kathy Falteisek; a son, Adam Falteisek; a grandson, Brady Becker; and his brother, Gary Falteisek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Freeborn County.