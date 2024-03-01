Frances McIntyre

Frances Faye (Askdal) McIntyre died at the age of 84 on February 15, 2024. She was born January 11, 1940 in Lyon County, Minnesota to Bertha and Jonas Askdal. After growing up in Minneota she attended Hamline University, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Frances’s professional career began at Methodist Hospital and later positions included School District 241 nurse and supervisory roles in nursing homes around Albert Lea. Frances married Hoyt Thornton McIntyre in 1963 and they raised their family in Hoyt’s hometown of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children Kristin (Roger) and Kevin (Diane), and granddaughter Adelaide.

As we say goodbye to this complex person, we hold Frances, and her memory, in the light.

At her request there will be no memorial service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in her name to the Southern Poverty Law Center.