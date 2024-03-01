Last defendant sentenced in large fight in North Broadway lot that fractured man’s skull Published 7:04 am Friday, March 1, 2024

The last of the three people charged in a large fight in the North Broadway parking lot in February 2023 in which one man was hit in the head with a golf club was sentenced Thursday to the time he has already spent in jail since his arrest.

Spencer Adam Edwards, 33, pleaded guilty in September to one count of second-degree riot, a gross misdemeanor, in the case. He has already served 222 days in the Freeborn County jail since his arrest and will not have to serve any additional time.

He will also not have to complete any probation.

Court documents state police were called to the parking lot Feb. 12, 2023, after receiving a report of a large group fighting. A female, identified as Alexis Truesdell, had reportedly struck another person in the face with a bat and the others had golf clubs.

When an officer arrived, he reportedly found the victim lying on the ground on his back with his forehead covered in blood.

In an interview later at the hospital, the victim told police he had been at the parking lot with friends when Truesdell arrived with three other people in her vehicle. He said he had brought a golf club with him for protection because of events earlier in the day involving Truesdell’s aggressive and threatening behavior.

The victim reportedly told police he saw Shepperd Lawrence Robins-Priestley strike him first from behind and that he was hit many times by him before Truesdell struck him with the golf club.

Witnesses told police when another person tried to help the victim when Edwards was beating on him, Edwards reportedly picked that person up and “chucked him on the ground.”

Another witness told police she saw Edwards hit the victim with the golf club and that he and Truesdell were passing the club back and forth.

The victim said that in addition to being hit with the golf club by Truesdell, he had been struck from behind by another person. He said that the defendant also struck him.

Truesdell and Robins-Priestley have already pleaded guilty in the case and were sentenced to probation and served jail time.