Letter: Consider online school this fall

After attending my freshman year at my local brick-and-mortar school, I felt completely overwhelmed by the social pressures and constantly exhausted by a jam-packed schedule. The extra stress that came with being in that environment impacted my focus on education. I struggled with mental health and my anxiety became worse while at school.

It was clear that the traditional school setting was not the best fit for me. The following year, I chose to enroll at Minnesota Virtual Academy. By switching to online school and finally learning in a setting where I felt comfortable, I could focus on academics and my mental health.

Traditional school is not for everyone, and that’s OK. Sometimes taking a step back from the typical path can lead you to live the best life for yourself. For families who are considering alternatives to returning to a physical classroom this fall, I suggest giving online school a chance. It provides a safe learning environment where you can focus on your classes and preserve your health.

Amy Drummond

St. Paul