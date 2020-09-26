Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To area school districts being proactive in their responses to COVID-19.

Thanks to staff at area schools who have shifted their learning models or will be shifting their learning models next week out of an effort to contain COVID-19 cases.

The Albert Lea school district switched to distance learning this past week at the high school to curb the rising COVID-19 cases and will return to a hybrid learning model next week after seeing a lower number of new cases throughout the week.

Alden-Conger and Glenville-Emmons school districts will also be switching to distance and hybrid models, respectively, because of concerns about rising COVID-19 cases. They have plans to return to all in-person learning by Oct. 20 if all goes well.

We think these are wise and responsible decisions from these school districts’ leaders that will hopefully allow students who chose in-person learning to continue in that format as long as possible.

To 10 1/2 pounds of meth being found in an Albert Lea house.

Law enforcement announced this week that they discovered 10 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine last week while conducting a narcotics search warrant at a house at 608 Water St.

Though many details about the case have yet to emerge, we know that the South Central Drug Investigation Unit has been investigating the case with the help of the U.S. Postal Service.

We are glad this harmful drug was recovered and is now off the streets, and we thank those in law enforcement for their work on this case.

To the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and its recent grants through its Small Town Grant: COVID-19 Response program.

Hats off to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, which recently approved 22 grants totaling $192,500 to support towns of 10,000 or less in the foundation’s 20-county region.

The Small Town Grant program was launched in 2017 to support smaller communities and this year was focused on responding to the needs that have emerged or increased as a result of the pandemic. Funding requests addressed issues including technology needs for equitable distance learning, support for food shelves due to increased demand and programs that assist businesses experiencing financial hardship.

Local organizations that benefited included the Alden Area Food Shelf and Jobs Plus Incorporated in Waseca County.

We thank the foundation for its work across southern Minnesota and for the boost these funds will provide.

To an increase in fatal crashes involving off-highway vehicles in the state.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state’s number of fatal accidents involving off-highway vehicles has reached the highest level in more than a decade.

The DNR reminds people to ride only on designated trails, to ride sober and to wear protective gear, including goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots, gloves and a DOT-approved helmet.

It also reminds parents to provide active supervision if their children are riding in off-highway vehicles and to complete a safety course.

Do all you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.