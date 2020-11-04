November 4, 2020

2020 Freeborn County election results

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Watch here for election results for Freeborn County. Get the numbers faster than anywhere else straight from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. today.

To see updated results this evening, be sure to click here to refresh your browser and allow the new results to show up.

 

(41 out of 41 precincts reporting; remaining absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted Wednesday)

Federal offices

President and vice president

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence      8,917     55.9%

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris     6,715     42.1%

Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson     35     .22%

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker     42     .26%

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball     45     .28%

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard     26     .16%

Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier     9     .06%

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett     3     0.2%

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen          135     .85%

Write-in     24     .15%

 

U.S. Senator

Kevin O’Connor     983     6.26%

Oliver Steinberg     292     1.86%

Jason Lewis     7,796    49.66%

Tina Smith     6,618     42.16%

Write-in     9     .06%

 

1st District U.S. Representative

Bill Rood     958     6.1%

Jim  Hagedorn     7,829     49.88%

Dan Feehan     6,896     43.94%

Write-in     12     .08%

 

State offices

District 27 senator

Tyler Becvar     1,025     6.56%

Gene Dornink     7,759     49.66%

Dan Sparks     6,822     43.67%

Write-in     17     .11%

 

District 27A representative

Peggy Bennett     9,567     61.3%

Thomas Martinez     6,030     38.64%

Write-in     10     .06%

 

District 27B representative

Patricia Mueller     86     53.75%

Jeanne Poppe     74     46.25%

 

Freeborn County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Ronald Jacobsen     1,284     45.91%

Brad Edwin     1,507     53.88%

Write-in     6     .21%

 

District 3

John Forman     1,316     50.25%

Steve Kluver     1,286     49.10%

Write-in     17     .65%

 

District 5

Ted Herman     1,650     52.8%

Mike Lee     1,466     46.91%

Write-in     9     .29%

 

Albert Lea City Council

Ward 1

Rich Murray     1,789     99%

Write-in     18     1%

 

Ward 3

Jason Howland     1,445     98.3%

Write-in     25     1.7%

 

Ward 5

Robert Rasmussen     483     52.61%

John Severtson     427     46.51%

Write-in     8     .87%

 

Albert Lea school board

Christopher Seedorf     2,012     7.55%

Angie Hoffman     5,423     20.36%

Neal Skaar     6,407     24.05%

Mary Elizabeth Harty     3,960     14.86%

Kalli Rittenhouse     2,043     7.67%

Jerry Collins     1,774     6.66%

Bruce Olson     4,964     18.63%

Write-in     58     .22%

 

School district referendums

Albert Lea Area Schools

(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)

Yes     3,994     36.64%

No     6,906     63.36%

 

United South Central 

(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)

Yes     168     42.42%

No     228     57.58%

 

NRHEG

(To increase its general education revenue by $560 per pupil)

Yes     233     31.61%

No     504     68.39%

