2020 Freeborn County election results

Watch here for election results for Freeborn County. Get the numbers faster than anywhere else straight from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. today.

To see updated results this evening, be sure to click here to refresh your browser and allow the new results to show up.

(41 out of 41 precincts reporting; remaining absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted Wednesday)

Federal offices

President and vice president

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 8,917 55.9%

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris 6,715 42.1%

Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson 35 .22%

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker 42 .26%

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball 45 .28%

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard 26 .16%

Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier 9 .06%

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett 3 0.2%

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 135 .85%

Write-in 24 .15%

U.S. Senator

Kevin O’Connor 983 6.26%

Oliver Steinberg 292 1.86%

Jason Lewis 7,796 49.66%

Tina Smith 6,618 42.16%

Write-in 9 .06%

1st District U.S. Representative

Bill Rood 958 6.1%

Jim Hagedorn 7,829 49.88%

Dan Feehan 6,896 43.94%

Write-in 12 .08%

State offices

District 27 senator

Tyler Becvar 1,025 6.56%

Gene Dornink 7,759 49.66%

Dan Sparks 6,822 43.67%

Write-in 17 .11%

District 27A representative

Peggy Bennett 9,567 61.3%

Thomas Martinez 6,030 38.64%

Write-in 10 .06%

District 27B representative

Patricia Mueller 86 53.75%

Jeanne Poppe 74 46.25%

Freeborn County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Ronald Jacobsen 1,284 45.91%

Brad Edwin 1,507 53.88%

Write-in 6 .21%

District 3

John Forman 1,316 50.25%

Steve Kluver 1,286 49.10%

Write-in 17 .65%

District 5

Ted Herman 1,650 52.8%

Mike Lee 1,466 46.91%

Write-in 9 .29%

Albert Lea City Council

Ward 1

Rich Murray 1,789 99%

Write-in 18 1%

Ward 3

Jason Howland 1,445 98.3%

Write-in 25 1.7%

Ward 5

Robert Rasmussen 483 52.61%

John Severtson 427 46.51%

Write-in 8 .87%

Albert Lea school board

Christopher Seedorf 2,012 7.55%

Angie Hoffman 5,423 20.36%

Neal Skaar 6,407 24.05%

Mary Elizabeth Harty 3,960 14.86%

Kalli Rittenhouse 2,043 7.67%

Jerry Collins 1,774 6.66%

Bruce Olson 4,964 18.63%

Write-in 58 .22%

School district referendums

Albert Lea Area Schools

(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)

Yes 3,994 36.64%

No 6,906 63.36%

United South Central

(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)

Yes 168 42.42%

No 228 57.58%

NRHEG

(To increase its general education revenue by $560 per pupil)

Yes 233 31.61%

No 504 68.39%