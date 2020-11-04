2020 Freeborn County election results
Watch here for election results for Freeborn County. Get the numbers faster than anywhere else straight from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. today.
To see updated results this evening, be sure to click here to refresh your browser and allow the new results to show up.
(41 out of 41 precincts reporting; remaining absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted Wednesday)
Federal offices
President and vice president
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 8,917 55.9%
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris 6,715 42.1%
Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson 35 .22%
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker 42 .26%
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball 45 .28%
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard 26 .16%
Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier 9 .06%
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett 3 0.2%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 135 .85%
Write-in 24 .15%
U.S. Senator
Kevin O’Connor 983 6.26%
Oliver Steinberg 292 1.86%
Jason Lewis 7,796 49.66%
Tina Smith 6,618 42.16%
Write-in 9 .06%
1st District U.S. Representative
Bill Rood 958 6.1%
Jim Hagedorn 7,829 49.88%
Dan Feehan 6,896 43.94%
Write-in 12 .08%
State offices
District 27 senator
Tyler Becvar 1,025 6.56%
Gene Dornink 7,759 49.66%
Dan Sparks 6,822 43.67%
Write-in 17 .11%
District 27A representative
Peggy Bennett 9,567 61.3%
Thomas Martinez 6,030 38.64%
Write-in 10 .06%
District 27B representative
Patricia Mueller 86 53.75%
Jeanne Poppe 74 46.25%
Freeborn County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Ronald Jacobsen 1,284 45.91%
Brad Edwin 1,507 53.88%
Write-in 6 .21%
District 3
John Forman 1,316 50.25%
Steve Kluver 1,286 49.10%
Write-in 17 .65%
District 5
Ted Herman 1,650 52.8%
Mike Lee 1,466 46.91%
Write-in 9 .29%
Albert Lea City Council
Ward 1
Rich Murray 1,789 99%
Write-in 18 1%
Ward 3
Jason Howland 1,445 98.3%
Write-in 25 1.7%
Ward 5
Robert Rasmussen 483 52.61%
John Severtson 427 46.51%
Write-in 8 .87%
Albert Lea school board
Christopher Seedorf 2,012 7.55%
Angie Hoffman 5,423 20.36%
Neal Skaar 6,407 24.05%
Mary Elizabeth Harty 3,960 14.86%
Kalli Rittenhouse 2,043 7.67%
Jerry Collins 1,774 6.66%
Bruce Olson 4,964 18.63%
Write-in 58 .22%
School district referendums
Albert Lea Area Schools
(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)
Yes 3,994 36.64%
No 6,906 63.36%
United South Central
(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)
Yes 168 42.42%
No 228 57.58%
NRHEG
(To increase its general education revenue by $560 per pupil)
Yes 233 31.61%
No 504 68.39%
