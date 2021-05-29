Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the cool temperatures.

While we appreciate the drop in humidity that came in the second half of this week, we weren’t too thrilled to see temperatures flirting with freezing again.

The National Weather Service issued a forst advisory from midnight through 7 a.m. Saturday, and many were worried about the vegetable and flower gardens.

While we live in Minnesota and we’re used to unpredictable weather sometimes, this is getting to be a stretch at the end of May.

Fingers crossed for all of the gardeners out there that nothing crazy will happen, and we look forward to temperatures back in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should be back into the 70s for the high on Monday and Tuesday with lows of near 50.

To all the volunteers involved with Shinefest.

Hats off to all of the people who have sacrificed their time and energy this week to help other people in the community with outdoor projects in the Valley Park neighborhood.

As part of the Shinefest week of service, volunteers were working on small home maintenance and repairs, yard work, landscaping, general cleanup, painting, staining and other small projects.

The effort is organized by a group of about 15 local churches.

Over the years since its inception, Shinefest has made many improvements to Albert Lea neighborhoods, and we thank those who have offered their service.

These projects not only help the residents who live in these homes, but they help beautify the community, too.

To whomever stole pheasants this week from an Albert Lea man.

We have heard about lots of things being stolen over the years in Albert Lea, but it was a first to hear about pheasants that were taken this week from a man who raises them and then releases them into the wild.

Resident Scott Schroader got into raising the pheasants about six years ago and typically raises two batches of 40 pheasants. He gets them from the Hoovery Hatchery in Rudd, Iowa, and raises them until they are about six weeks, before releasing them at various locations in the area.

While half of his current round of pheasants were taken on Sunday, the other half were reported gone on Thursday. Two of the birds were found dead after the first incident, and two were found dead the second time, Schroader said.

We hope the person or people who stole the birds can be held accountable. If you have heard anything about stolen pheasants or have more information that might be helpful, please contact the Albert Lea Police Department.

To all the baseball and softball teams that will be starting section play soon.

Section playoff games begin today and continue through this week.

In baseball, Winona will play Albert Lea at home at 1 p.m. today, and NRHEG will play at Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 3 p.m. United South Central will play against Bethlehem Academy at home at 5 p.m. Monday, and Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons will at Wabasha-Kellogg at 5 p.m.

In softball, United South Central will play at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and NRHEG will take on Blue Earth Area at home at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Albert Lea will also play but that time is still to be determined.

We wish all the area teams good luck!