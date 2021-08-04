Fair food reviews: Auntie L’s Wild Wings

Two of my co-workers and I ventured out to the Freeborn County Fair on Wednesday to enjoy items from a few of the food vendors.

Each year, we work with Fair Board Member Troy Thompson, who helps line up vendors for us to taste-test from and then share about in the newspaper.

This year we tried to find foods we haven’t featured recently, and over the next few days, we will include reviews of these foods, which come from both longtime favorite vendors and some new vendors, as well.

Check back every day for a review of a different food.

Boneless Wild Wings

Auntie L’s

from Owatonna

$8

Are you a fan of boneless wings? If so, get on down to Auntie L’s food booth at the Freeborn County Fair for a fresh batch of wings from this Owatonna vendor.

I have been to this vendor in the past for some of the other deep-friend foods it offers — everything from Oreos, Twinkies, Snickers, strawberries and Ho-Hos — but I didn’t realize it offered boneless wings.

Wings come with a sauce of the customer’s choice, including hot, hot barbecue, sweet chili, sweet and tangy, honey garlic, ranch or the special sauce inferno.

Though I don’t mind a little kick to my wings, we chose something safer — sweet and tangy — and I enjoyed every bit of the wings I ate.

The wings were cooked to perfection, and the sauce was delicious.

I would definitely recommend them if you’re looking for something to enjoy!