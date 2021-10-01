1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Travis James Hall, 33, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, driving after revocation, no insurance and expired registration after a traffic stop at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of High Street and Valley Avenue.

Laundry stolen

Laundry was reported taken from on top of a dryer at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Items stolen out of vehicle

A checkbook and some change were reported stolen out of a vehicle at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at 905 Maplehill Drive. The theft reportedly occurred overnight.

Bad checks reported

Police received a report at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday of two bad checks that were turned in for car repairs at 2310 E. Main St.

Screens cut on garage

Two screens were reported cut on garage windows at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday at 1104 E. 18th St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Ashley Marie McCullough, 21, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday at 920 St. Jacob Ave.

Catalytic converters stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at 1306 Academy Ave.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday at 811 Pillsbury Ave.

Man turns himself in on warrants

Francisco Jose Guerrero, 20, turned himself in on local warrants at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for minor consumption

A juvenile was cited for minor consumption at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into and a motorcycle stolen at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Juvenile cited after reported fight

A juvenile was cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 W. Front St.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 10 p.m. Wednesday of two males that had taken about $45 to $50 in merchandise at 2751 E. Main St.