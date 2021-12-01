Girl flown to Rochester hospital after four-wheeler crash

A 6-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester Monday evening after a four-wheeler crash at the intersection of Freeborn County roads 34 and 19 in eastern Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated the girl received a skull fracture and small brain bleed in the crash. She was a passenger on the four-wheeler, which was driven by her 12-year-old brother.

Authorities stated the two siblings, both of Austin, were riding across a hayfield shortly after 5 p.m., when they unexpectedly came upon a fence. To avoid crashing into it, the 12-year-old reportedly turned the steering wheel hard, and the girl flew out as the vehicle rolled. The four-wheeler landed on the other side of the fence into an embankment.

Neither child had helmets or seat belts on.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the girl was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and then flown by Mayo One helicopter to Rochester.

Her condition Wednesday morning was unknown.