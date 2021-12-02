Machines at laundromat damaged and other reports

Police received a report at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday of seven machines that were damaged at the laundromat at 1609 W. Main St. A few coin boxes were also missing.

Woman arrested for DUI, other charges

Police arrested Susan Tracy Rhodes, 54, for driving under the influence, test refusal, possession of open bottle and possession of a small amount of marijuana after three vehicles crashed near the intersection of Sorensen Road and U.S. Highway 65 at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday.

House egged

Police received a report at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday of a house that was egged during the night at 813 Valley Ave.

Punctured tire reported

Police received a report at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday of a male that had punctured a tire at 131 W. College St.

1 arrested on warrants, drug possession

Police arrested Jamie John Kujak, 33, on local warrants and fifth-degree possession at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday at 1210 E. Main St.