Letter: Imagine what would happen if truckers protested in U.S.

Kudos to the Canadian truckers! The Canadian ruling elites presume they are in charge and can control Canada at will. They disregard the needs, aspirations and beliefs of the average men as irrelevant and a hindrance to their lofty Socialist goals. Sound familiar?

Think of the implications if this movement were spread to America. At just the rumor of such an event the grocery store shelves would be stripped bare in hours. There would be total mayhem in the aisles. In less than a week, hunger would become a major issue, especially in major cities. The National Guard could be called out, but have little impact as few in the guard are qualified to drive big rigs and owner-operators would not give up their trucks without a fight. Big trucking companies may demand their operators stay on the job, but would have little control, because of the current driver shortage there are job openings everywhere.

The trucking industry holds America’s destiny in its hands. no industry has more power. no trucks, no food, pharmaceuticals, clothing, electronics, fuel, building supplies, etc. In fact, everything this country depends on is delivered by truck.

This protest may have started as a rejection of the Canadians vaccine mandate, but could easily evolve into a total rejection of the Canadian government’s draconian headlong plunge toward socialism.

Yes, Covid is serious. However, true medical practicers with world renown credentials are beginning to speak out despite all efforts by the government and the media to silence them.

The CDC, WHO, the Biden administration and governments worldwide have imposed extreme measures to no avail. The injections do not prevent Covid, as we were originally told; it may lessen the impact, but one can still catch Covid and transmit it even if you have had all the shots. The facemasks have proven useless. Despite the strictest lockdowns, Covid marches on. There has been no difference between states that employed extreme lockdown measures and states that did not. The same applies to countries.

Covid has been used as a weapon worldwide by elite “One World Order” socialists to install paranoia and amass power and control over the common man. It is becoming very apparent that they have no intention of relinquishing their newfound power without a fight. Instead of holding China accountable for this plague, most elites and governments fear to even mention China’s culpability.

Most truckers are strongly independent, conservative, entrepreneurs who are very tired of unnecessary government imposed rules and regulations and high fuel costs directly attributable to the Biden administration. I suspect such an act of civil disobedience would be met with widespread support initially, but that support could wane quickly as food becomes scarce and the media condemns the act as treasonous.

The left has used protests (often violent) as tools to achieve their goals for years. Perhaps it’s time to turn the tables and show the world what a nationwide non-violent protest can accomplish.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea