Letter: Biden’s failures are clear

President Biden has been wrong on everything. He’s been on the Senate for 36 years. It’s time to impeach the impeachers: Nancy Pelosi (over 34 years), Maxine Waters, over 31 years, Jerry Nadler, over 29 years and Adam Schiff, over 21 years. He’s a proven liar and damaged our country with one hoax after another. After 3 1/2 years after impeachment, President Trump was acquitted. Why are we not impeaching President Biden regarding the corruption with his son, Hunter? The radical leftists are now spending their time investigating Trump again. Why? Trump is a successful businessman. The above-listed Congress members never had a job, never paid for insurance, never had to pay taxes — everything is free.

President Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline, banned domestic oil and natural gas production. Thousands of jobs lost and American energy independence caused fuel prices to skyrocket — and inflation. Biden’s bad decisions from China, Iran and Russia and the crisis at our own borders —sad, he hasn’t seen the mess. The Democratic Party continues to ponder the 22 million illegal aliens and the offer to give them free telephones, housing, health care and income. Everything is free so Democrats will get their votes. The working class has to pay for their living expenses.

Defund the police? With Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the lunatic fringe literally rioting in the streets — what did Nancy Pelosi and congressional Democrats do? They kneeled to honor them June 16, 2020. All lives matter! Babies? Taxpayers are forced to pay for abortions through Planned Parenthood.

When President Trump stopped air travel from China as the coronavirus began to spread, Biden denounced Trump, calling him a “xenophobe.” One theory is the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab. They also allowed their citizens to travel around the globe.

Due to President Biden’s failure, Afghanistan is again controlled by the Taliban, at a cost of $88 billion. Biden gave everything away to our enemies, rejecting the promise to never, ever leave any American military or citizen behind. The picture of people hanging onto the jet as it was taking off leaves a haunting memory and those who also died.

In 2008, Bush stopped Russia from invading Georgia because Condoleezza Rice, secretary of state, was at the U.S. Embassy. Any U.S. Embassy, including Ukraine, is to advance the interest of the United States and to serve and protect citizens and stop Russia from invading. Russia tried to invade before, but now the United States or other countries have no oil or gas for which to bargain.

“We desire peace … but I will never fail to defend America’s interests.” — President Donald Trump, Sept. 25, 2019

Biden and Obama traveled aroudn the world to declare that the U.S. was no longer a Christian nation in a speech to the Muslim world in 2006-07. Religious freedom needs to be protected in America. Pray for our nation.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea