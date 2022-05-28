Letter: Reading Corps member has made a big impact

As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting students at Halverson Elementary.

As an AmeriCorps member with Reading Corps, Angie Nelson has focused on providing students with extra practice and support to improve their reading skills. Over the past four years, she has given a total of 4,800 hours to help Halverson students succeed!

Angie works one-on-one or in small groups with students who need extra help building their skills. With Angie supplementing the excellent work Halverson teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen wonderful growth.

I couldn’t let the school year end without acknowledging Angie and all she has done to support students. As Angie moves on to her next adventure this summer, we’ll have big shoes to fill in the fall. If you’re interested in joining our team as a reading tutor, please visit join.readingandmath.org

Ruby Hogen-Chin

Reading Corps Program Manager