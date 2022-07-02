Letter: Celebrating 5 years of ALHC

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition is celebrating our five-year anniversary. Yes, it’s been five years since an unexpected announcement rocked our community. That started our journey, first as Save Our Hospital, then Save Our Healthcare and now the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, a licensed 501(c)3 not-for-profit. We wouldn’t be able to celebrate without the amazing support from this community and also outside our community. We have accomplished a lot together. We have MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine and Specialty Care, Preferred Health Care and Home Medical Shop at the John and Susan Morrison Medical Plaza (former Herberger’s). MercyOne has 19 providers serving the community, which includes two physicians, two advanced practice registered nurses and a physician assistant for primary care. Then there are 13 physicians, one physician assistant and one advanced registered nurse for specialty care. The rotating specialties include cardiology, ear nose and throat (ENT), dermatology, plastic surgery, orthopedics, neurology, sleep medicine and urology, with more specialties coming soon, including podiatry and bariatrics. MercyOne offers onsite imaging services that include echo, lab, MRI and X-ray. Then we have Big Stone Therapy for any of your physical rehab needs, and Hearing Associates for your hearing needs. Your ALHC trustees continue to meet weekly with updated reports from our building, medical, finance, fundraising and PR committees. We also continue to reach out to other businesses who want to join our new location, as we do have additional space available. If you haven’t been out to the new location, come out to the Dale Larson Family Commons area. You can enter either by the mall entrance or the northeast doors. Then walk around to see these new businesses and also a wall of art, as we have partnered with the Albert Lea Art Center to showcase their artists. The doors are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. We want to thank everyone for their support! See what can be accomplished when a community works together, especially against the odds!

Andrea Jensen

secretary

Albert Lea Healthcare

Coalition