Letter: What kind of people could vote for Trump?

Should Trump run for president in 2024? How can Trump run? Trump in his own mind is still president. Trumpests keep asking why don’t we leave Trump alone. My answer is we will get off his back when he admits he lost the election. I mentioned in a previous letter that Trump was an egotistical narcissist and that he thinks he was the one that was born in a manger. Trump has gone ahead and proved my point. No other ex-presidents have ever acted the way he has. So let it be known. I am nominating Trump to be the first ex-president to the American Presidents Hall of Shame. It is hard to believe that there are so many weak-minded people that stand behind him. They should have gotten their first opinion of him when he said he could walk down Fifth Avenue in New York City and shoot someone and his popularity would go up. What kind of a person would vote for a person like that for president of the United States? It’s obvious we have a lot of these weak-minded people around us. So be careful. They walk among us. It has been brought to my attention that someone else accuses me of having a ghost writer. This is probably the most sincere form of flattery I can receive. That means they don’t know how to argue with my message. So they have to find fault with the messenger. I’m sure you have heard those pro-lifers have overturned Roe v. Wade. I find it hard to believe that they think they are more capable of making that decision better than the mother. They obviously think women aren’t smart enough to make that decision for themselves. I don’t know of anyone having an abortion, and I certainly wouldn’t want to be in the position of helping anyone making that decision. It has to be a hard decision to make. Just let you all know. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea