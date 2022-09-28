Albert Lea volleyball wins against Austin

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Rocky Hulne

The Albert Lea volleyball team celebrates a victory over Austin Tuesday night. The Tigers won by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23. Rocky Hulne/Albert Lea Tribune

